Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson has message for player who transferred to Michigan State

This coming Saturday, Aidan Hutchinson and the Michigan Wolverines will be in East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans.

Back in February, then Michigan LB Ben VanSumeren announced he was transferring to the Spartans and that is exactly what he did. So far in 5 games with MSU this season, VanSumeren has just seven tackles.

On Tuesday, Hutchinson spoke to reporters and he said he hopes the Wolverines win so that VanSumeren feels bad.

“Hopefully we get the win…so he can feel badly about transferring,” Hutchinson said.

