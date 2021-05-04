Michigan F Franz Wagner announces NBA decision via a letter in The Players’ Tribune

by

Sharing is caring!

It comes as no surprise but on Tuesday, Michigan F Franz Wagner announced that he is saying goodbye to Ann Arbor to take his talents to the NBA.

Wagner announced his decision via a letter that was published in The Players’ Tribune.

Here are a couple of excerpts from his letter:

I’ll be honest … I’m definitely feeling a lot of emotions about it. I’m hopeful, more than anything — as playing in the NBA has been a big dream of mine. It’s something I’ve been working extremely hard for. And after talking with my coaches and my family, I know it’s something I’m ready for. From a basketball perspective, this is the move for me to make right now. (Plus, I mean, if Moe can play in the league — obviously they’ll take anyone.)

But it was still a tough decision.

And I think it was tough for me for pretty much one reason: I love Michigan.

Man … I’ve just truly loved being a part of this Michigan thing with you all.

So that’s why I wanted to write this letter. I didn’t want to just do some quick “see ya later.” I wanted to say thanks, for the time of my life.

To read the rest of the letter, please click here.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.