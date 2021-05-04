Michigan F Franz Wagner announces NBA decision via a letter in The Players’ Tribune

It comes as no surprise but on Tuesday, Michigan F Franz Wagner announced that he is saying goodbye to Ann Arbor to take his talents to the NBA.
Wagner announced his decision via a letter that was published in The Players’ Tribune.
Here are a couple of excerpts from his letter:
I’ll be honest … I’m definitely feeling a lot of emotions about it. I’m hopeful, more than anything — as playing in the NBA has been a big dream of mine. It’s something I’ve been working extremely hard for. And after talking with my coaches and my family, I know it’s something I’m ready for. From a basketball perspective, this is the move for me to make right now. (Plus, I mean, if Moe can play in the league — obviously they’ll take anyone.)
But it was still a tough decision.
And I think it was tough for me for pretty much one reason: I love Michigan.
Man … I’ve just truly loved being a part of this Michigan thing with you all.
So that’s why I wanted to write this letter. I didn’t want to just do some quick “see ya later.” I wanted to say thanks, for the time of my life.
To read the rest of the letter, please click here.
“It’s time for me to say goodbye to Ann Arbor, and to take on this whole new challenge in the @NBA.”
A letter from Franz Wagner to his @UMich family.https://t.co/yf4kC7VGQA
— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) May 4, 2021