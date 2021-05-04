Michigan F Franz Wagner announces NBA decision via a letter in The Players’ Tribune

Sharing is caring!

It comes as no surprise but on Tuesday, Michigan F Franz Wagner announced that he is saying goodbye to Ann Arbor to take his talents to the NBA.

Wagner announced his decision via a letter that was published in The Players’ Tribune.

Here are a couple of excerpts from his letter:

To read the rest of the letter, please click here.

