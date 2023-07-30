Michigan Football bashed for embarrassing menu at BBQ at the Big House

Over the weekend, as the final recruiting phase wrapped up before next week's camp commencement, programs nationwide hosted events. Michigan Football was no exception, hosting its annual BBQ at the Big House. Social media has since been buzzing with a photo from the event, shedding light on the surprisingly underwhelming food offering. Note: This photo is just from one person, hopefully, there was a better selection than what you are about to see!

One might imagine a football event centered around food, especially with “BBQ” in the title, would deliver a delectable spread. Instead, attendees were met with a plate that seemed to be more akin to a bulk purchase from the Ann Arbor Costo, rather than a thoughtfully catered meal. While the selection of hotdogs, chicken tenders, mac and cheese, tater tots, and a small cookie might be enjoyable at a “Meet Your Kindergarten Teacher Day” at a local park, the spread put out at the BBQ at the Big House certainly did not live up to the Michigan Football program standards.

Here are some of the reactions that rolled in after today's menu at Michigan‘s BBQ was revealed:

Honestly the BBQ at the big house food has me more upset than Michigan going 0-2 on recruits this same weekend. — Wings (@MichiganWings) July 30, 2023

That's atrocious to call that BBQ. Jim, call me. I'll hook you up with real BBQ. Brisket,burnt ends,ribs,turkey, pulled pork, Mac n cheese,Texas twenkies, corn bread. I guarantee you'll get at least 2 kids to commit. @CoachJim4UM. Yes, goal posts are from the big house. Go Blue! pic.twitter.com/9LmSJs1C85 — Ryan Thompson (@fallentimbers24) July 30, 2023

Recruits when they got their plates at the big house bbq pic.twitter.com/evUmfSptYu — drew (@drewlbers) July 30, 2023

I made 2 hot dogs in the Air Fryer for lunch and they look better than the BBQ at the big house food.



I know understand why we don’t get 5* players — Kurtis Marquez (@kurtisM5) July 30, 2023

I would like to apologize on behalf of UM football fans to all the recruits being fed chicken fingers and hot dogs at the "BBQ" at the Big House. @GOBLUEBBQ & I have cooked for the UofM basketball alumni reunion the past 4 years & were happy to extend our services to football! pic.twitter.com/WK8fZpSA36 — Pasatiempo Barbecue (@PasatiempoBBQ) July 30, 2023

While Michigan's BBQ at the Big House 2023 is unlikely to be remembered for its culinary prowess, it serves as a poignant reminder that every aspect of a recruitment event plays a role in shaping a recruit's perception of the team and its offerings. Moving forward, the Wolverines might consider stepping up their food game to ensure future recruits enjoy not only the athletic prospects but also the full banquet experience.