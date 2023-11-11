Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan Football bus arrives at Beaver Stadium, without Jim Harbaugh [Video]

We are less than three hours away from today's HUGE matchup between No. 3 Michigan and No. 9 Penn State, and we still do not know if Jim Harbaugh will be allowed to coach the Wolverines in today's game. Just moments ago, the Wolverines busses arrived at Beaver Stadium, and according to a report from ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Harbaugh was nowhere to be seen.

Michigan Arrives Without Harbaugh

Here is a video of Michigan players getting off the bus without their head coach.

