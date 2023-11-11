Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan vs. Penn State Hype Video: BET (Beat Penn State)

We are now under three hours away from No. 3 Michigan taking on No. 9 Penn State in Happy Valley. The Wolverines have yet to face a formidable opponent in 2023, but that will change when they take on a solid Nittany Lions team in Happy Valley. In advance of the big game, @Mello2189 has released a hype video for today's HUGE matchup.

Michigan vs. Penn State Hype Video

Why it Matters

On Friday, the Big Ten dropped a bomb on the Wolverines by announcing they have suspended Jim Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season. With that being said, Michigan has filed for a temporary restraining order, that if granted, would allow Harbaugh to coach on Saturday against Penn State. As of now, the judge has not yet released her decision.

Get Hyped!

Here is a hype video to help get you fired up for today's matchup between Michigan Football and Penn State!

