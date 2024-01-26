Michigan Football coach Sherrone Moore contract details revealed
The Michigan Wolverines have made a significant commitment to new head coach Sherrone Moore, with a comprehensive contract that outlines the financial framework of this new era. Moore's five-year contract, which begins on January 27, 2024, and runs through January 31, 2029, details a structured salary and an array of bonuses, reflecting the program's confidence in Moore's ability to lead and achieve success.
Sherrone Moore Contract Breakdown
- Base Salary: Starts at $500,000 in the first year, increasing by 2% annually.
- Additional Compensation: Begins at $5,000,000 in the first season, with a 2% increase each year.
- Retention Bonus: A $500,000 bonus each season, provided Moore remains employed for the entire contract year.
- Incentive Bonuses:
- Big Ten Championship game appearance: $250,000
- Big Ten Championship win: $500,000
- First round of the 12-team College Football Playoff: $200,000
- Quarterfinal appearance: $300,000
- Semifinal appearance: $500,000
- National title game appearance: $750,000
- Winning national title: $1,000,000
- Academic Performance: Up to $150,000 for a team APR of 960 or higher.
- Total Potential Bonuses: Up to $3.5 million.
Additional Benefits
- Athletic apparel allowance.
- Automobile usage for Moore and his wife.
- Tickets to athletic events.
- 10 hours of personal charter flight use annually.
Buyout Clause
- Year One: $5 million
- Year Two: $4 million
- Year Three: $3 million
- Year Four: $2 million
- Year Five: $1 million
TL;DR (too long didn't read)
- Comprehensive Financial Package: Sherrone Moore‘s contract with the Michigan Wolverines features a progressively increasing base salary starting at $500,000, along with potential bonuses totaling up to $3.5 million, highlighting a significant financial commitment by the university to Moore's leadership.
- Performance-Based Incentives: The contract includes substantial incentives for various athletic and academic achievements, such as bonuses for Big Ten Championship wins, playoff appearances, and maintaining a high team Academic Performance Rate (APR), emphasizing a balanced focus on success in both sports and academics.
- Structured Buyout Clause: Moore's contract contains a structured buyout clause, starting at $5 million in the first year and decreasing annually, demonstrating the strategic planning and commitment of both parties to a long-term relationship and success of the football program.
The Bottom Line – A Roadmap for Success and Growth
The detailed contract of Sherrone Moore as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines sets a clear roadmap for success and growth. It signifies the university's high expectations and its commitment to supporting Moore in achieving these goals. With this comprehensive financial package, Moore is well-positioned to lead Michigan Football into a promising future, focusing on excellence both on the field and in educational endeavors.