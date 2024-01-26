Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan Football coach Sherrone Moore contract details revealed

Michigan Football coach Sherrone Moore contract details revealed.

Michigan Football coach Sherrone Moore contract details revealed

The Michigan Wolverines have made a significant commitment to new head coach Sherrone Moore, with a comprehensive contract that outlines the financial framework of this new era. Moore's five-year contract, which begins on January 27, 2024, and runs through January 31, 2029, details a structured salary and an array of bonuses, reflecting the program's confidence in Moore's ability to lead and achieve success.

Sherrone Moore Michigan Sherrone Moore suspended Sherrone Moore contract details

Sherrone Moore Contract Breakdown

  • Base Salary: Starts at $500,000 in the first year, increasing by 2% annually.
  • Additional Compensation: Begins at $5,000,000 in the first season, with a 2% increase each year.
  • Retention Bonus: A $500,000 bonus each season, provided Moore remains employed for the entire contract year.
  • Incentive Bonuses:
    • Big Ten Championship game appearance: $250,000
    • Big Ten Championship win: $500,000
    • First round of the 12-team College Football Playoff: $200,000
    • Quarterfinal appearance: $300,000
    • Semifinal appearance: $500,000
    • National title game appearance: $750,000
    • Winning national title: $1,000,000
  • Academic Performance: Up to $150,000 for a team APR of 960 or higher.
  • Total Potential Bonuses: Up to $3.5 million.

Additional Benefits

  • Athletic apparel allowance.
  • Automobile usage for Moore and his wife.
  • Tickets to athletic events.
  • 10 hours of personal charter flight use annually.

Buyout Clause

  • Year One: $5 million
  • Year Two: $4 million
  • Year Three: $3 million
  • Year Four: $2 million
  • Year Five: $1 million
Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Kris Jenkins makes NFL Draft decision Josh Wallace announces NFL Draft decision

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Comprehensive Financial Package: Sherrone Moore‘s contract with the Michigan Wolverines features a progressively increasing base salary starting at $500,000, along with potential bonuses totaling up to $3.5 million, highlighting a significant financial commitment by the university to Moore's leadership.
  2. Performance-Based Incentives: The contract includes substantial incentives for various athletic and academic achievements, such as bonuses for Big Ten Championship wins, playoff appearances, and maintaining a high team Academic Performance Rate (APR), emphasizing a balanced focus on success in both sports and academics.
  3. Structured Buyout Clause: Moore's contract contains a structured buyout clause, starting at $5 million in the first year and decreasing annually, demonstrating the strategic planning and commitment of both parties to a long-term relationship and success of the football program.

The Bottom Line – A Roadmap for Success and Growth

The detailed contract of Sherrone Moore as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines sets a clear roadmap for success and growth. It signifies the university's high expectations and its commitment to supporting Moore in achieving these goals. With this comprehensive financial package, Moore is well-positioned to lead Michigan Football into a promising future, focusing on excellence both on the field and in educational endeavors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 