Michigan Football DL Coach Greg Scruggs Arrested

Just a week after being announced as the new defensive line coach for Michigan football, Greg Scruggs has found himself in hot water. The former Wisconsin defensive line coach was arrested in Ann Arbor for operating a vehicle while impaired (OWI) early Saturday morning. This incident puts his new position with first-year Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore‘s staff in jeopardy.

The Report

According to The Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, the Ann Arbor Police Department confirmed Scruggs’ arrest just before 3 a.m. on Saturday. A police report has been requested but is not yet available, and the University of Michigan has not immediately provided a comment on the matter. The future of Scruggs’ role with the team remains uncertain as the university’s brass deliberates on the appropriate course of action.

Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated early Saturday morning in Ann Arbor.

Scruggs, 33, recently joined first-year Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore’s staff.

“I can confirm he was arrested for OWI by our department just before 3 a.m.,” Chris Page, strategic communications manager for the Ann Arbor Police Department, sent in a text to The Detroit News on Saturday.

A police report is not yet available, but has been requested by The News. Michigan has not immediately provided comment.

The Big Picture: A Test for Michigan’s Leadership

This early challenge for Greg Scruggs and the Michigan football program will test the leadership of head coach Sherrone Moore and the university’s administration. Decisions made in response to this incident will set a precedent for how the program handles off-field issues and could impact the team’s image and morale as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The Bottom Line – Navigating a Delicate Situation

The arrest of Greg Scruggs for OWI casts a shadow over his nascent tenure with the Michigan Wolverines. As the university assesses the situation, the focus will be on balancing accountability with support, ensuring that the program’s values are upheld while addressing the needs of all parties involved. The resolution of this matter will be a significant early test for the new coaching staff and could influence the direction of the team moving forward.