Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Andrew Sprague

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top players from Missouri as Andrew Sprague has signed with the Wolverines. Sprague, a 4-star offensive tackle from Kansas City, Missouri, is the No. 3 ranked player in the state and the No. 4 ranked offensive tackle in the nation for the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report Sprague on via 247Sports:

Prototype tackle frame. Basketball player who showed really good coordination and ability on the court as a sophomore. His junior year in football, he filled in and grew into his body more and started becoming even more of a dominant force. He finishes his blocks and plays with aggression. Has solid bend for a taller guy. Can still continue to work on his footwork and general explosiveness. Has a lot of raw ability and is trending in the right direction judging on the strides made between his sophomore and junior years. Either tackle side is a possibility at this time although right now, he has played more on the left side and is comfortable there.

Highlight Video

