Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Ben Roebuck

According to reports, Michigan Football has landed one of the top players in the state of Ohio, as Ben Roebuck has signed with the Wolverines. Roebuck, a 4-star offensive tackle from Lakewood, OH, is the No. 20 ranked player in the state and the No. 39 ranked OT in the nation for the Class of 2024, according to Rivals.com.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Roebuck via On 3:

He loves to put guys in the dirt. He’s really mean in the run game. He is kind of the tackle version of Luke Hamilton in terms of a guy that’s a little heavy-footed, that’s not a super athlete, but is definitely a guy who can just bury people in the run game, and loves to get nasty. I think again, once he gets in the strength and conditioning program, once he cuts down some of that weight, that will help with his flexibility. That will also help him become more athletic, and help him become more comfortable in pass sets.

That’s not to say he’s bad in pass sets either. I think he’s a guy that just needs a little bit more work in that area.

Highlight Video

