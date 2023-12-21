Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Blake Frazier

Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land 'MAN amongst boys" to bolster their offensive line.

Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Blake Frazier

According to reports, Michigan Football has landed one of the top players in the state of Texas, as Blake Frazier has signed with the Wolverines. Frazier, a 4-star offensive tackle from Austin, TX is the No. 13 ranked player in the state and the No. 7 ranked OT in the nation for the Class of 2024, according to Rivals.com.

Michigan Football suspends Michigan Injury Report Michigan Football staffer fired Former Michigan Football analyst Connor Stalions releases statement Michigan Football warns Big Ten Michigan regents discussed leaving Big Ten Michigan Football bus arrives Chris Partridge releases statement Top 5 Michigan Football Coaches Michigan Football Early Signing Day

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Frazier via On 3:

Developmental offensive line prospect with an encouraging athletic profile and movement skills. Measured at over 6-foot-5, 270 pounds prior to his senior season. Checks in with a 6-foot-9 wing-span and 9.75-inch hand. Added at least 10 pounds in the off-season. Worked at right tackle for his high school as a junior after playing tight end as a sophomore. A good athlete at the position. Quick in his pass set. Shows the ability to redirect. Also has good upper body strength.

Flashes aggressiveness and physicality as a run blocker. Looks to play with good effort. Plays against strong competition in a high classification of Texas high school football. A standout thrower in track, boasting a 58-4.25 foot shot put toss – a sensational mark. Needs to improve his base and anchor. Can get moved off of his spot by power defensive linemen. Should continue adding mass and strength once in a college program.

Highlight Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?