Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Blake Frazier

According to reports, Michigan Football has landed one of the top players in the state of Texas, as Blake Frazier has signed with the Wolverines. Frazier, a 4-star offensive tackle from Austin, TX is the No. 13 ranked player in the state and the No. 7 ranked OT in the nation for the Class of 2024, according to Rivals.com.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Frazier via On 3:

Developmental offensive line prospect with an encouraging athletic profile and movement skills. Measured at over 6-foot-5, 270 pounds prior to his senior season. Checks in with a 6-foot-9 wing-span and 9.75-inch hand. Added at least 10 pounds in the off-season. Worked at right tackle for his high school as a junior after playing tight end as a sophomore. A good athlete at the position. Quick in his pass set. Shows the ability to redirect. Also has good upper body strength.

Flashes aggressiveness and physicality as a run blocker. Looks to play with good effort. Plays against strong competition in a high classification of Texas high school football. A standout thrower in track, boasting a 58-4.25 foot shot put toss – a sensational mark. Needs to improve his base and anchor. Can get moved off of his spot by power defensive linemen. Should continue adding mass and strength once in a college program.

Highlight Video