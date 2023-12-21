Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Jake Guarnera

According to reports, Michigan Football has landed IOL Jake Guarnera. Guarnera, a 3-star interior offensive lineman from Ponte Vedra Beach, FL is the No. 61 ranked player in the state and the No. 3 ranked center in the nation for the Class of 2024, according to ESPN.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Guarnera via 247Sports:

A promising offensive line prospect that blends technique, feel, and power all together. Has spent much of his prep career protecting the corner, but body type and skill set suggests that he’ll probably play his best football on the inside. Measured roughly 6-foot-4, 285 pounds spring before senior season. Doesn’t carry much bad weight, which in turn makes him an effective puller as he can quickly get lateral and move people out of the way.

Consistently wins with heavy hands and a robust upper half. Also will finish off assignments by rolling his hips. However, will need to keep improving in pass pro if he’s going to reach his full potential. Should be viewed as a multi-year starter in the middle that might be able to hold things down on the outside in a pinch. Will likely need some time to get adjusted to the college game, but has the makeup of a trench player that will find success in a variety of different run-blocking schemes.

Highlight Video