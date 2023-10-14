Michigan Football Injury Report: 4 Players Ruled OUT vs. Indiana

In less than an hour, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will host the Indiana Hoosiers at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Heading into the game, the Wolverines have won 18 Big Ten games in a row and they should make it 19 as they should easily blowout the Hoosiers. Michigan has released its final injury report for today's game, and four players have been ruled out.

Who is OUT for Michigan?

The Wolverines have released their final injury report and the following four players have been ruled OUT for today's matchup vs. Indiana.

RB Kalel Mullings

S Zeke Berry

RB CJ Stokes

TE Marlin Klein

Bottom Line: It's Almost Time!

There is no doubt about it that Michigan should easily dispose of Indiana on Saturday at the Big House. If they do, they will remain undefeated with a clash against Michigan State coming one week from today. I predict that Michigan will defeat Indiana 45-0 to move to 7-0 on the season.