Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan Football Injury Report: 4 Players Ruled OUT vs. Indiana

Michigan Football Injury Report: 4 Players Ruled OUT vs. Indiana

Michigan Football Injury Report: 4 Players Ruled OUT vs. Indiana

In less than an hour, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will host the Indiana Hoosiers at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Heading into the game, the Wolverines have won 18 Big Ten games in a row and they should make it 19 as they should easily blowout the Hoosiers. Michigan has released its final injury report for today's game, and four players have been ruled out.

Inside The Article
Michigan Football Injury Report: 4 Players Ruled OUT vs. IndianaWho is OUT for Michigan?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: It's Almost Time!
Michigan WR Roman Wilson 2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions Michigan football recruits poached Michigan Football Injury Report Michigan Football unveils uniform combo

Who is OUT for Michigan?

The Wolverines have released their final injury report and the following four players have been ruled OUT for today's matchup vs. Indiana.

  • RB Kalel Mullings
  • S Zeke Berry
  • RB CJ Stokes
  • TE Marlin Klein

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines are set to face the Indiana Hoosiers, aiming to extend their impressive 18-game winning streak in the Big Ten.
  2. Four Michigan players, including senior running back Kalel Mullings, sophomore safety Zeke Berry, sophomore running back CJ Stokes, and sophomore tight end Marlin Klein, have been ruled out for the game.
  3. With a prediction of a convincing Michigan victory of 45-0 over Indiana, the Wolverines seem poised to maintain their dominance in the Big Ten.
Michigan's offensive coordinator Michigan Football Stars Michigan Football Injury Report Michigan Football Injury Update Michigan Football Injury Update Michigan Football unveils uniform combo

Bottom Line: It's Almost Time!

There is no doubt about it that Michigan should easily dispose of Indiana on Saturday at the Big House. If they do, they will remain undefeated with a clash against Michigan State coming one week from today. I predict that Michigan will defeat Indiana 45-0 to move to 7-0 on the season.

Read More

Michigan vs. Michigan State Point Spread: Predicting the Week 8 Odds

The man who convinced Tom Brady to stay at Michigan

Michigan Football unveils uniform combo for matchup vs. Indiana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?