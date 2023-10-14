Michigan vs. Michigan State Point Spread: Predicting the Week 8 Odds

There is no question about it that Michigan vs. Michigan State is one of the fiercest rivalries in college sports today. But, there is also no question about it that the Wolverines and Spartans are headed in different directions. Michigan football, heading into their Week 7 matchup against Indiana, has won 18-straight Big Ten games, while Michigan State is just trying to stay afloat after losing head coach Mel Tucker. (Prediction, losing Tucker will end up being a blessing in disguise for MSU). UM and MSU will square off at Spartan Stadium in Week 8, and you can bet the Wolverines will open as a HUGE favorite.

Why it Matters

I have not tried to hide the fact that I am a huge Michigan fan, and I ALWAYS want the Wolverines to stomp the Spartans in anything they do. With that being said, it actually makes me a bit sad that MSU is not holding up its end of the bargain heading into this year's game in East Lansing.

Predicting the Point Spread

Yes, this is a rivalry game, and yes, crazy things can happen in a matchup like this. With that being said, there is no doubt about it that when the opening point spread is released, the Wolverines will be the heavy favorites. The only question is, how much will Michigan be favored? Assuming the Wolverines take care of business against Indiana (they will) and Michigan State loses at Rutgers (they will), I predict the spread will open at -23.5.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Crazy Things Can Happen

The fierce rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State persists, but the current contrast in their fortunes sets the stage for an intriguing matchup, with Michigan likely opening as the heavy favorite. There is no doubt that the Wolverines will open up as the huge favorite, but crazy things can happen in a night rivalry game!