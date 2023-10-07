Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan Football Injury Update: 3 Players ruled OUT vs. Minnesota

Michigan Football Injury Update: See who has been ruled OUT and QUESTIONABLE for tonight's game.

Michigan Football Injury Update: 3 Players ruled OUT vs. Minnesota

On Saturday night, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team will be on the road to take on P.J. Fleck's Minnesota Golden Gophers. Last week, the Wolverines were close to full strength, with the exception of defensive tackle Mason Graham, who was out. But who will be out this week?

Inside The Article
Michigan Football Injury Update: 3 Players ruled OUT vs. MinnesotaWhich Michigan Football players will miss Saturday's game?TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – Overcoming Obstacles
Michigan's offensive coordinator Michigan Football Stars Michigan Football Injury Report Michigan Football Injury Update Michigan Football Injury Update

Which Michigan Football players will miss Saturday's game?

Here’s the latest injury report:

Zeke Berry, C.J. Stokes, and Marlin Klein are confirmed as OUT for tonight's matchup against Minnesota. Additionally, Ja’Den McBurrows, Myles Hinton, and the aforementioned Mason Graham are listed as questionable, casting uncertainty over their availability for the game.

Read More

Legendary Michigan Football coach Lloyd Carr to receive lifetime achievement award

Michigan Football unveils uniform combo for matchup vs. Minnesota

Game 6 Preview: Michigan Wolverines vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Where to Watch, Game Time, And More

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Zeke Berry, C.J. Stokes, and Marlin Klein are ruled out for the upcoming game against Minnesota.
  2. Ja’Den McBurrows, Myles Hinton, and Mason Graham are questionable.
  3. Michigan faces challenges with these players sidelined, impacting their performance against Minnesota.
Michigan WR Roman Wilson 2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions Michigan football recruits poached Michigan Football Injury Report Michigan Football unveils uniform combo

Bottom Line – Overcoming Obstacles

As the Wolverines prepare to face the Minnesota Gophers, they find themselves grappling with some injuries. However, in the world of college football, challenges are part of the journey. Michigan must adapt, rally together, and execute its game plan with precision. The outcome of the matchup against Minnesota will ultimately be determined by how well they overcome these obstacles. Despite these injuries, the Wolverines still have a lot more firepower than the Golden Gophers, and it should show on the field.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?