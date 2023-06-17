Michigan football lands commitment from 3-star RB Micah Ka’apana

The Michigan Wolverines have followed up on their major pickup in the 2024 recruiting class of 4-star RB Jordan Marshall by landing another commitment earlier this afternoon. This time, it's 3-star RB Micah Ka'apana of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman. He had reportedly been considering Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Utah, and others before deciding to take his talents to Ann Arbor.

Ka'apana announced the news on social media

The happy Michigan-bound prospect made the announcement on his social media account:

Ka'apana can't wait to work with RB coach Mike Hart

Ka'apana explained why he chose Michigan, revealing that RB coach and past Wolverines great Mike Hart was a big reason.

“The connection that coach Hart has with coach Moore and being able to help build this program as one of the top rushing programs behind the best O-Line in the country,” he said.

“As an RB joining a team knowing that they have a very successful run game and a great OL is the best feeling in the world because that mixed with the versatility coming out the backfield will just mean more success.”

He's the latest recruit heading to Ann Arbor

247Sports has Ka'apana ranked as the No. 57 overall running back prospect for 2024 while also ranking him No. 727 overall.

The 5'11, 195 lb. running back averaged 14.3 yards per carry as a junior while also rushing for over 1,000 yards. He's also got a set of speedy wheels, as he completed the 40-yard dash in a mere 4.46 seconds.

Wrapping It Up: Ka'apana is fired up to be a Wolverines commit

“This place is special, always has been, and always will be,” he said. “I feel that’s something I’m ready to be a part of.”

We are looking forward to seeing what he'll be bringing to the Michigan ground game when it comes his time to don the Maize and Blue!