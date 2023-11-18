Michigan Football loses WR Roman Wilson after brutal hit vs. against Maryland

In a significant setback for Michigan Football, wide receiver Roman Wilson faced an early exit during their road game against Maryland. Wilson, who has been a pivotal figure in Michigan's offense, made a solid gain after catching a pass but was immediately drilled by a Maryland defender. The impact of the hit was substantial, forcing Wilson to leave the field and head to the locker room for evaluation.

Wilson's Condition Post-Injury

Post-injury, Wilson returned to the sidelines, but not in his uniform. Dressed in street clothes, he notably wore a “Free Harbaugh” shirt, a nod to suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh. Additionally, Wilson's wearing of dark sunglasses raises speculations about him possibly being under concussion protocol. The Wolverines have officially ruled him OUT for the remainder of the game, a decision that resonates deeply given his status as the team's leading receiver in 2023.

Implications for the Upcoming Ohio State Game

This injury comes at a critical juncture for Michigan, as they gear up for their highly-anticipated matchup against No. 2 Ohio State next Saturday. Wilson's participation in this crucial game remains uncertain, raising questions about how his absence might impact Michigan's offensive strategy against one of their biggest rivals. With that being said, a sideline report suggests that Michigan is keeping Wison out as a precautionary measure, so stay tuned.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Roman Wilson was forced out of the game against Maryland after a severe hit. He returned to the sidelines in street clothes, potentially under concussion protocol. Wilson’s availability for the upcoming game against Ohio State is in question.

The Bottom Line

The loss of Roman Wilson is a significant blow to the Michigan Wolverines, especially with a showdown against Ohio State looming. Wilson's contribution as the leading receiver cannot be overstated, and his potential absence could require significant tactical adjustments by Michigan. As the team navigates this challenge, all eyes will be on how they adapt their offensive scheme for the remainder of today's game.