The Week 14 Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released and Michigan has moved up.

Michigan Football moves up in Week 14 Coaches Poll Top 25

Michigan Football has ascended to No. 2 in the latest Coaches Poll Top 25, a testament to their remarkable 30-24 victory over Ohio State. This triumph not only bolstered the Wolverines' standing but also impacted Ohio State's rank, seeing the Buckeyes drop from No. 2 to No. 6. Georgia remains No. 1 in the poll heading into the SEC Championship Game against No. 8 Alabama.

Coaches Poll Top 25

  1. Georgia (59)
  2. Michigan (4)
  3. Washington
  4. Florida State
  5. Oregon
  6. Ohio State
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Missouri
  10. Penn State
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Oklahoma
  13. LSU
  14. Louisville
  15. Arizona
  16. Notre Dame
  17. Iowa
  18. Tulane
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. NC State
  21. Oregon State
  22. Liberty
  23. Tennessee
  24. SMU
  25. James Madison

Others receiving votes: Toledo 68; Clemson 64; Utah 54; Kansas State 54; Troy 25; Kansas 15; West Virginia 10; UNLV 4; San Jose State 1; New Mexico State 1

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Michigan's Rise in Rankings: Following their impressive 30-24 win over Ohio State, Michigan Football has climbed to No. 2 in the Coaches Poll Top 25, demonstrating their strength and consistency throughout the season.
  2. Ohio State's Drop: Ohio State, previously ranked No. 2, experienced a significant drop to No. 6 in the rankings, highlighting the impact of their loss to Michigan and reshaping the upper echelons of the poll.
  3. Georgia Maintains Top Spot: Despite the shifts in rankings, Georgia continues to hold the No. 1 position as they head into the SEC Championship Game against No. 8 Alabama, showcasing their dominance in the league.
Bottom Line: Championship Week Is Upon Us!

The latest Coaches Poll Top 25 reflects the dynamic nature of college football, where a single game can dramatically alter the standings. Michigan's ascent to the second spot marks a significant achievement and sets the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the college football season. Meanwhile, Ohio State's fall to sixth place demonstrates the competitive intensity at the top levels of the sport. As teams like Georgia continue to lead the pack, the upcoming games, especially high-stakes matchups like the SEC Championship, are poised to offer more twists and turns in an already unpredictable season.

