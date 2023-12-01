Michigan Football predicted to poach SEC recruit

Having persistently pursued 2025 three-star safety Marcus Wimberly, Michigan Football‘s efforts seem to be bearing fruit. Wimberly, who initially committed to his hometown team, the Arkansas Razorbacks, has recently decommitted, sparking predictions from sports analysts like 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong and The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich that he's now leaning towards Michigan.

Lord, guide me as I move forward. Jeremiah 29:11. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0nLDMEsS7x — Marcus Wimberly ✞ (@Marcus1Wimberly) December 1, 2023

Wimberly Predicted to Land In Ann Arbor

His visit to Michigan last weekend for the game against Ohio State left a lasting impression, with Wimberly praising the team's familial atmosphere and resilience, particularly noting how the team responded to adversity during the game.

“It was the experience of a lifetime,” Wimberly told TMI’s Marich ($). “It’s something I will never forget! There wasn’t a moment on the visit that they weren’t trying to make me feel at home! The family type feel around there is outstanding. The brotherhood with the players is like no others. Obviously winners attract winners and that’s what they did, but what stuck out to me the most was how they hit adversity in the face when Zak Zinter went down with the injury and Blake Corum came back the next play with a touchdown. That speaks volumes!”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Marcus Wimberly, a top 2025 recruit, decommits from Arkansas. Analysts predict Wimberly will choose Michigan, following a recent visit. Wimberly impressed by Michigan's team spirit and response to in-game adversity.

Bottom Line: Shifting the Recruiting Power Balance

This potential shift in Wimberly’s commitment from an SEC team to Michigan is indicative of a broader change in the college football recruiting dynamics. It underscores Michigan's ability to attract top talent, not just through persistent recruiting efforts but also by showcasing a strong team culture and resilience in the face of challenges. Securing a commitment from Wimberly would not only be a testament to Michigan’s growing appeal but also a strategic move that could impact the power balance in college football recruiting.