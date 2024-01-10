Michigan Football to Hold Parade and Celebration in Ann Arbor

The University of Michigan has announced a grand celebration for its 2023 National Championship-winning football team, scheduled for Saturday, January 13. Beginning with a parade through Ann Arbor and culminating in a special event at the Crisler Center, this celebration is set to unite students, alumni, and fans in a display of pride and joy.

Michigan Football Championship Parade and Celebration Details

Parade Kick-off: The celebratory parade is set to commence at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, starting from the President's House.

Parade Route: The procession will travel down State Street, concluding at Schembechler Hall, with fans encouraged to line South University Drive from the President's House to the Student Union, and along State Street to Schembechler Hall.

Parking Recommendations: Attendees are advised to use nearby parking structures, including those on Thompson Street, Maynard, Thayer, and Forest Avenue.

Championship Event: Following the parade, a special event will take place at the Crisler Center, starting at 7 p.m.

Ticket Access: Tickets are priced at $30 for upper bowl and $60 for lower bowl, with proceeds benefiting the Champions Circle Collective. Priority ticket sales open for different donor levels, with a public sale pending availability.

Television Coverage: The event will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network and streamed on the FOX Sports App.

Venue Doors Open: The Crisler Center will open its doors to ticket holders at 6 p.m., an hour before the event's commencement.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Grand Celebration Planned: The Michigan Football announces a parade and event on January 13 to honor the 2023 National Championship-winning football team. Community Connection: The event symbolizes the team's journey, the support of the Wolverine community, and the shared joy in the season's success. Tribute to Team and Fans: The celebration, including a campus parade and Crisler Center event, marks a memorable tribute to both the team's achievements and the community's support.

The Bottom Line – A Grand Tribute to Team and Community

The parade and celebration for the National Championship-winning Michigan football team is set to be a grand affair, deeply embedded in the spirit of Ann Arbor. It's not just a tribute to the team's exceptional performance but also a celebration of the enduring bond between the university, its athletic programs, and the community.

With a parade through the heart of the campus and a special event at the Crisler Center, this occasion promises to be a memorable experience for all involved, cementing the 2023 season in the annals of Michigan Football history. It's a moment for the Wolverines to bask in the glory of their achievement and for the community to express its pride and joy in their team.