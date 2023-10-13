Michigan Football unveils uniform combo for matchup vs. Indiana

On Saturday, at high noon, the No. 2 Michigan Football team will host the Indiana Hoosiers at The Big House in Ann Arbor. With a win, the Wolverines will remain undefeated on the season, while a loss would result in one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten football History. On Friday, Michigan unveiled its uniform combo for Saturday's game, and as you will see in the photo below, they will be wearing their blue jerseys with blue pants to go along with maize accessories.

Why it Matters: Another Winning Look

Michigan's choice of blue jerseys and pants with maize accessories holds significance for both players and fans. This combination represents a winning tradition, as the Wolverines last donned these colors when they triumphed over Michigan State last fall.

The Wolverines have won a whopping 18 straight Big Ten games, and they are a heavy favorite to make it 19 in a row on Saturday against the Hoosiers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Just Win

In reality, it does not matter what uniform the Wolverines wear, as long as they finish the game with more points than their opponent. With that being said, it is undeniable that the blue jerseys with blue pants and maize accents are a pretty sweet uniform combo!