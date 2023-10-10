Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy opens up about mental health, depression

J.J. McCarthy‘s pregame ritual of meditation has become a topic of interest among fans nationwide. In a recent interview, the University of Michigan quarterback opened up about the purpose behind his pregame meditation, his battle with depression, and the significance of prioritizing mental well-being. This discussion shines a light on the intersection of sports and mental health, emphasizing the importance of self-care and resilience in the competitive world of football.

Unveiling J.J. McCarthy's Pregame Ritual and Mental Health Journey

J.J. McCarthy's pregame meditation holds a deeper significance than just a routine. He explained that the practice is a means to attain a sense of calm and mental clarity before taking the field, allowing him to react to the game from a higher perspective, rather than impulsive reactions. McCarthy's desire to promote meditation as a practice for young athletes highlights his commitment to well-being and his aspiration to inspire others to explore this powerful technique.

“For me personally, I meditate before the game just to really get my mind set into that calmness, that emptiness where I can allow things to happen, and I can react from a higher perspective instead of reacting out of reacting out of just straight impulse. I want to promote the practice to the rest of the world. I want to be able to have kids that look up to me see that and be like, ‘hey, let me try this out' and see it for themselves because it is a tremendous practice. When you focus on the present moment and you really dive into it and sulk into it, there's nothing that can be wrong. Meditation is just a way that helps promote that longevity of that present moment that I feel. When I feel like I'm not in the right headspace, or I'm thinking too far in the future, or I'm thinking too far in the past, I really just focus on my breath, and that starts to connect me to the present moment a heck of a lot faster.”

Dealing with Mental Health and Depression

The conversation shifted towards mental health and depression, a topic that J.J. McCarthy addressed with candidness. He acknowledged that life inevitably presents its share of storms and challenges, underscoring that no one's journey is without turbulence. To navigate these challenges, McCarthy has integrated various self-care practices into his daily routine, including meditation and dietary choices.

McCarthy's own encounter with depression during his senior year was a turning point in his life. He reflected on how he had been trying to emulate iconic athletes like Michael Jordan and Tom Brady, losing sight of his own identity in the process. This introspective phase led to a profound transformation, as McCarthy realized the importance of self-acceptance and self-love. He stressed that each individual is unique and encouraged others to embrace their individuality and strive for personal growth on all fronts, including mental, physical, and spiritual well-being.

“I know that in life, storms are inevitable. They're going to come no matter what, nobody goes through life just smooth sailing. So I do whatever I can throughout the day to prepare myself for those storms, whether that's my meditation, how I treat my diet.”

“Senior year, I went through a big depression stage and, a lot of things in life, in the moment could be, you know, awful. But in the grand scheme of things, it's one of the best things that ever happened to me. I was always trying to be somebody else. I was always trying to be Michael Jordan, Tom Brady – all these great athletes that came before me. And at the end of the day, I fell into that depression because I was in a deep rest from myself…I wasn't myself. And that's the beauty of life, we're all individually unique. We're all on the same page here. We're all one love, one humanity. I just feel like self love is all about vibrating that positive energy, vibrating that intrinsic will to just grow in every facet of your life – mentally, physically and spiritually.”

“There's a lot of things we can't control. And if you really focus on the things you can't control, you're going to be in a loop of insanity and you just can't do anything about it. So, I really just emphasize, focus on what you can control and optimize every situation that comes your way, because it's a situation that you can never get back. So enjoy every single one.”

“The last thing I could say is meditate, learn how to meditate, because it will affect not just your performance on the field, but your performance through life.”

Why it Matters

The quarterback's message about focusing on what can be controlled in life resonates strongly. J.J. McCarthy advocates for seizing every moment and optimizing every situation, emphasizing that life's circumstances are fleeting and should be cherished. He implores individuals to learn the practice of meditation, emphasizing its positive impact not only on performance in sports but on life as a whole.

Bottom Line – Harnessing Inner Strength

J.J. McCarthy's story is a testament to the power of inner strength and self-acceptance. His message serves as a source of inspiration for athletes and individuals alike, encouraging them to prioritize their mental health, embrace their uniqueness, and seek personal growth. McCarthy's advocacy for meditation underscores its potential to enhance both sports performance and overall well-being.