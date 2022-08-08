Coaches Poll

Michigan, Michigan State both make Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll

by

Just moments ago, the first USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll of the 2022 season was released and both Michigan and Michigan State are highly ranked.

As you can see below, Michigan, which is coming off an amazing Big Ten Championship season comes in at No. 6, while Michigan State, who surprised quite a few people during the 2021 season, is ranked No. 14 to start the 2022 season.

Alabama is the No. 1 team in the country to start the season, followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Notre Dame.

Tuck Comin'... with NFTs

Overall, four Big Ten teams made the Top 25 including Ohio State (2), Michigan (6), Michigan State (14), and Wisconsin (20). Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota, and Purdue also received votes.

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo
1 Alabama 0-0 1634 54 NR 1/1
2 Ohio State 0-0 1564 5 NR 2/2
3 Georgia 0-0 1542 6 NR 3/3
4 Clemson 0-0 1356 NR 4/4
5 Notre Dame 0-0 1284 NR 5/5
6 Michigan 0-0 1232 NR 6/6
7 Texas A&M 0-0 1219 NR 7/7
8 Utah 0-0 1134 NR 8/8
9 Oklahoma 0-0 1027 NR 9/9
10 Baylor 0-0 891 NR 10/10
11 Oklahoma State 0-0 859 NR 11/11
12 Oregon 0-0 734 NR 12/12
13 NC State 0-0 726 NR 13/13
14 Michigan State 0-0 711 NR 14/14
15 Southern California 0-0 602 NR 15/15
16 Pittsburgh 0-0 450 NR 16/16
17 Miami 0-0 433 NR 17/17
18 Texas 0-0 383 1 NR 18/18
19 Wake Forest 0-0 381 NR 19/19
20 Wisconsin 0-0 369 NR 20/20
21 Kentucky 0-0 353 NR 21/21
22 Cincinnati 0-0 339 NR 22/22
23 Arkansas 0-0 334 NR 23/23
24 Mississippi 0-0 327 NR 24/24
25 Houston 0-0 257 NR 25/25
Other receiving votes:
Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.
Nation, who will be ranked higher in the Coaches Poll at the conclusion of the 2022 season, Michigan or Michigan State?
Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!
MUST READ:
Michigan fires head hockey coach Mel Pearson

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.