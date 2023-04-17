Michigan Panthers QB Josh Love makes USFL history season-opener

The Michigan Panthers kicked off their 2023 season with a dominant 29-13 victory over the Houston Gamblers in Memphis, Tennessee. The star of the game was Panthers quarterback Josh Love, who completed 19 of 21 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Love's impressive performance was highlighted by his 90.5% completion percentage, which set a new USFL single-game record dating back to the league's early years in the 1980s. Former Detroit Lions QB Greg Landry held the previous record of 82.8%.

Why it Matters for Michigan Panthers and Josh Love

Love's historic performance in the Panthers' season opener against the Houston Gamblers not only led his team to a convincing victory but also set a new USFL single-game record for completion percentage.

Key Points

The Panthers opened their 2023 season with a convincing 29-13 victory over the Gamblers.

Love led the Panthers to victory, completing 19 of 21 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns.

Love's 90.5% completion percentage set a new USFL single-game record, surpassing former Lions QB Greg Landry's record of 82.8%.

Bottom Line – Love has record-breaking performance in victory

Love and the Panthers have set the bar high with a dominant victory over the Gamblers. Love's historic performance not only earned his team a win but also set a new league record in the process. Up next, the Panthers will face the Philadelphia Stars in Canton, Ohio, on Sunday at 7 p.m. Following that, the Panthers will play their first game at Ford Field against the New Jersey Generals on April 30th at 4 p.m.