Michigan PG Zeb Jackson announces he is leaving team

According to reports, Michigan point guard Zeb Jackson has decided to leave the Wolverines.
According to Jake Weingarten, Jackson is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
As noted, Jackson is a former top-75 recruit and though things did not work out for him at Michigan, he could land with a Power Five team.
Breaking: Michigan’s Zeb Jackson will enter the transfer portal, a source told @Stockrisers. Former Top-75 recruit who will definitely draw Power Five interest and is still a major upside prospect.
— Jake (@jakeweingarten) February 1, 2022
