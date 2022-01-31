in U of M

Michigan PG Zeb Jackson announces he is leaving team

updated 113 Views 3 Votes

According to reports, Michigan point guard Zeb Jackson has decided to leave the Wolverines.

According to Jake Weingarten, Jackson is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

As noted, Jackson is a former top-75 recruit and though things did not work out for him at Michigan, he could land with a Power Five team.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Jim Harbaugh to take another big step towards NFL return