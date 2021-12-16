Michigan QB Cade McNamara just struck gold by joining forces with Tom Brady

According to a report from Darren Rovell, Michigan QB Cade McNamara has struck gold.

Rovell just tweeted out that Tom Brady has signed nine name, image, and likeness deals to launch his new brand and McNamara got one of those deals.

Congrats, Cade!

JUST IN: @TomBrady signs 9 name, image and likeness deals to launch his new brand, including football players Shedeur Sanders (JSU)

Cade McNamara (Michigan) and

basketball players Jermaine Samuels (Villanova) and

Julian Reese (Maryland). pic.twitter.com/7fadD4fBze — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 16, 2021