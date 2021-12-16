Michigan QB Cade McNamara just struck gold by joining forces with Tom Brady

by

According to a report from Darren Rovell, Michigan QB Cade McNamara has struck gold.

Rovell just tweeted out that Tom Brady has signed nine name, image, and likeness deals to launch his new brand and McNamara got one of those deals.

Congrats, Cade!

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.