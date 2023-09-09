Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Lights Up UNLV With Epic First Half Performance

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Lights Up UNLV

The Michigan Wolverines are currently taking on UNLV, and they lead 21-0 at halftime. A week ago, J.J. McCarthy was laser-sharp as he completed 26-of-30 passes (86.7%) for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Well, in the first half of today's game, McCarthy has been even more accurate as he has completed 17-of-18 passes (94.4%) for 188 yards and a touchdown. J.J. has also rushed the ball three times for 38 yards.

Still Playing For Harbaugh

For the second week in a row, McCarthy had to take the field without his head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh, of course, is in the midst of his 3-game, self-imposed, suspension, which will conclude following next week's game against Bowling Green. Following the Wolverines Week 1 win against East Carolina, McCarthy talked about his head coach.

“I'm not gonna lie to you,” said McCarthy. “I wasn't expecting it to be that much different. But I personally just felt like something was missing today. It was definitely him. Like he has just this presence that it's all about winning, all about competing, all about pushing through, like just the simplest, the pregame speech, like I was missing that voice. And yeah, it just like, It really sucked going out there in the first game and [Harbaugh] not being out there, because he put as much blood sweat and tears into this as much as we have. So it's unfortunate, but we know we get him back in week four, and he's gonna be hungrier than ever.”

“It's as simple as this, I just want my coach back,” McCarthy said about his ‘Free Harbaugh' shirt. Just simple as that. I just want him back.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: McCarthy Shines Amidst Harbaugh's Absence

