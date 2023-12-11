Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan RB CJ Stokes enters NCAA Transfer Portal

A Michigan running back has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer portal. This is the first Wolverines scholarship player to enter the portal during this cycle.

Michigan RB CJ Stokes enters NCAA Transfer Portal

CJ Stokes, a sophomore running back for Michigan football, has made a significant move by entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, as confirmed by 247Sports on Monday morning. This decision comes after a season where Stokes struggled with injuries and found it challenging to secure a higher position on the depth chart. Despite making an early impact in his freshman year in 2022, the subsequent season did not unfold as hoped for the three-star prospect.

Michigan Football fires assistant coach Michigan Football Uniform Combo Michigan G Zak Zinter posts message on social media following major surgery Friend of Connor Stalions Michigan Football Players Top 10 Michigan Football Quarterbacks Michigan RB CJ Stokes enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Why it Matters

Stokes' entry into the portal marks the first such move by a scholarship player on Michigan's roster this offseason, a notable development as the Wolverines prepare to face Alabama in the College Football Playoff. The staff at Michigan had high expectations for Stokes following his promising high school career, making his decision to transfer a noteworthy shift in the team's composition.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. CJ Stokes enters the NCAA Transfer Portal.
  2. Stokes struggled with injuries and depth chart placement in 2023.
  3. Stokes is the first scholarship player from Michigan to enter the portal during this cycle.
Big Ten Running Back of the Year

The Bottom Line – Navigating the Winds of Change

CJ Stokes' decision to enter the Transfer Portal underscores the transient nature of college football rosters and the need for teams to continually adapt. For Michigan, this represents both a challenge and an opportunity as they prepare for the College Football Playoff and beyond. How the team responds to such changes will be pivotal in their ongoing pursuit of excellence. As for Stokes, this move opens a new chapter in his football journey, offering fresh possibilities and new horizons.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?