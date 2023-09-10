Michigan State announces press conference time to address Mel Tucker allegations

According to a report from USA Today, Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker is scheduled to undergo a hearing in early October in response to accusations of sexual harassment made by activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy, stemming from a phone call incident last year. MSU has announced a press conference time to address this situation.

When Will the Press Conference Begin

According to a report from Stephen Brooks, Michigan State interim president Teresa Woodroof and AD Alan Haller will hold a press conference to “provide an update on the football program” at 5 p.m. today.

Why it Matters

It is going to be very interesting to see what Woodroof and Haller say to the media on Sunday evening. The Spartans have three games between now and Tucker's hearing, and my best guess is that, at a minimum, he will not be allowed to coach in any of those games. It is also very possible that he will be relieved of his duties immediately.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Days Numbered?

The impending hearing for Mel Tucker and the subsequent press conference led by the university's interim president and athletic director signify a significant turning point in the Michigan State football program. The outcome of these events will undoubtedly impact Tucker's coaching future, with the possibility of immediate action being taken. Spartans fans and the football community at large will be keenly watching for updates on this developing situation.