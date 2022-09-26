Michigan State at Maryland opening point spread released

On Saturday, Michigan State had a golden opportunity to bounce back from a tough loss at Washington as they hosted Minnesota in East Lansing. Unfortunately, things did not go at all as planned for the Spartans as they were absolutely annihilated by the Golden Gophers.

Up next for Michigan State will be their second road game of the season when they take on the same Maryland team that just gave the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines a run for their money.

The opening point spread has been released and according to Bet MGM, the Spartans are currently a 7.5-point underdog against the Terrapins.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker comments on making moves on his coaching staff

Following Michigan State’s loss to Minnesota, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker had the following to say.

“It’s easy to fly off the handle,” Tucker said about potential changes to his coaching staff, “and I’m not going to do that.”

“I’m very confident in my coaching staff,” Tucker said. “I’m confident in the type of guys they are. We’re just going through a tough stretch right now. But I don’t have a lack of confidence in any one of my coaches, our coaches on either side of the ball or special teams. That’s one of things that gives me confidence that we can figure some things out, because of ability of coaching staff.

“We have a lot of smart guys that care and are competitors, and they’re willing to do what it takes to find solutions.”

BetMGM Bet $10 and Win $200! GET THE APP NFL BONUS WIN $200

BET $10 CLAIM OFFER

Nation, who would you pick against the spread? Michigan State or Maryland?

Click here to sign up and place bets on Bet MGM.