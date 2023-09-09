Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is all business after dominating win

The Spartans improved to 2-0 so far in 2023 with a dominating 45-14 victory over visiting Richmond on Saturday afternoon. But if you think that Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is going to let his team get too loose in celebrating, think again.

Michigan State was powered by strong offensive performances by both quarterback Noah Kim (292 yards and three touchdowns) and running back Nathan Carter (111 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns) while the defense posted seven sacks.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is proud but remained professional

It's easy to overlook a team that isn't up to your talent level, and often times, teams fall into a trap of being surprised by that opponent. However, that wasn't the case for Michigan State against Richmond, and Mel Tucker was sure to acknowledge that.

“It was really about us and our execution and our discipline,” he said. “I'm really proud of the way we came out, we did not take these guys lightly … Give credit to Richmond.”

However, don't expect Tucker to allow Michigan State to get too high on themselves for the 2-0 start.

“We’re not gonna have a 24-hour rule right now,” he said. “I told those guys, and they all agreed, get your celebration over in the locker room, once you leave the locker room, Washington is on the clock”

“We'll have to see if we can win the game or not, but we're going to be prepared.”

Bottom Line: Tucker is prepared

Tucker and the Spartans are out to prove that last year's subpar year wasn't going to be the norm going forward, and they've taken care of business so far in the young schedule.

The Spartans will take on the No. 8 ranked Washington Huskies next weekend.