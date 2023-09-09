Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is all business after dominating win

If you think Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is letting his team get excited about their 2-0 start, think again.

The Spartans improved to 2-0 so far in 2023 with a dominating 45-14 victory over visiting Richmond on Saturday afternoon. But if you think that Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is going to let his team get too loose in celebrating, think again.

Inside The Article
The Spartans improved to 2-0 Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is proud but remained professionalTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Tucker is prepared
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker

The Spartans improved to 2-0

Michigan State was powered by strong  offensive performances by both quarterback Noah Kim (292 yards and three touchdowns) and running back Nathan Carter (111 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns) while the defense posted seven sacks.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is proud but remained professional

It's easy to overlook a team that isn't up to your talent level, and often times, teams fall into a trap of being surprised by that opponent. However, that wasn't the case for Michigan State against Richmond, and Mel Tucker was sure to acknowledge that.

Read More

Game 2 Preview: Michigan State Spartans vs. Richmond Spiders Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

Game Preview: Michigan State Spartans vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

MSU Spartans Secure Spot in History in ‘AP Top 25's greatest programs ever'

“It was really about us and our execution and our discipline,” he said. “I'm really proud of the way we came out, we did not take these guys lightly … Give credit to Richmond.”

However, don't expect Tucker to allow Michigan State to get too high on themselves for the 2-0 start.

We’re not gonna have a 24-hour rule right now,” he said. “I told those guys, and they all agreed, get your celebration over in the locker room, once you leave the locker room, Washington is on the clock”

“We'll have to see if we can win the game or not, but we're going to be prepared.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Michigan State Spartans took care of business with a dominating win over the visiting Richmond Spiders this afternoon
  2. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker won't let his guys get too ahead of themselves after the 2-0 start
  3. Tucker stated that the 24 hour rule isn't in effect and that their next opponent is officially on the clock as soon as the players leave the locker room

Bottom Line: Tucker is prepared

Tucker and the Spartans are out to prove that last year's subpar year wasn't going to be the norm going forward, and they've taken care of business so far in the young schedule.

The Spartans will take on the No. 8 ranked Washington Huskies next weekend.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?