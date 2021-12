The Michigan State Spartans have lost another player to the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman James Ohonba, a 3-star recruit when he joined the Spartans, is the latest to enter the portal:

Michigan State redshirt junior offensive lineman James Ohonba has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the @freepsports has learned. — Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin) December 10, 2021

He played in 17 career games for the Spartans, and played primarily on special teams in 2021.