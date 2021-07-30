Michigan State HC Mel Tucker lights up victory cigar after poaching 4-star recruit from Michigan

In-state 4-star recruit Alex VanSumeren has a chance to be a very good college football player but he will not be doing so at the University of Michigan.

Back in February, VanSumeren, who plays defensive tackle, announced that he was decommitting from the Wolverines and was opening back up his recruiting.

Well, on Friday, VanSumeren made his college decision (again) and announced he is committing to Michigan State University.

Big pickup for Michigan State with in-state 4-star Alex VanSumeren: https://t.co/7TMiOXXnHm https://t.co/dC0iqnpymu — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) July 30, 2021

Following VanSumeren’s announcement on Twitter, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker celebrated by lighting up a victory cigar.