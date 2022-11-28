Michigan State plummets in Week 4 AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

Week 3 of the 2022-23 college basketball season is in the books and to say there were some interesting results in the AP College Basketball Top 25 would be a severe understatement. No. 1 North Carolina lost two games during the week, and their new ranking reflects exactly how they are playing right now. On the other hand, Arizona and Purdue stormed all the way up to No. 4 and No. 5. As far as Michigan State goes, they plummeted in the rankings after suffering a loss and only defeating Portland by one point on Sunday night. Here is the latest poll.

Where is Michigan State ranked in the AP College Basketball Top 25?

Here is the full AP College Basketball Top 25 poll for Week 4. As you can see, Michigan State dropped all the way down to No. 20.

Others receiving votes:

Featured Videos



TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6, UNLV 6, Arizona State 6, Miami (FL) 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1, St. John’s 1, Virginia Tech 1