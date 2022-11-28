Michigan State plummets in Week 4 AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

Week 3 of the 2022-23 college basketball season is in the books and to say there were some interesting results in the AP College Basketball Top 25 would be a severe understatement. No. 1 North Carolina lost two games during the week, and their new ranking reflects exactly how they are playing right now. On the other hand, Arizona and Purdue stormed all the way up to No. 4 and No. 5. As far as Michigan State goes, they plummeted in the rankings after suffering a loss and only defeating Portland by one point on Sunday night. Here is the latest poll.
Where is Michigan State ranked in the AP College Basketball Top 25?
Here is the full AP College Basketball Top 25 poll for Week 4. As you can see, Michigan State dropped all the way down to No. 20.
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS
|1
|Houston (6-0)American Athletic
|1
|vs Kent State W 49-44
|1,534 (45)
|2
|Texas (5-0)Big 12
|2
|vs Texas Rio Grande Valley W 91-54
|1,467 (8)
|3
|Virginia (5-0)Atlantic Coast
|2
|vs Maryland-Eastern Shore W 72-45
|1,408 (2)
|4
|Arizona (6-0)Pacific 12
|10
|vs Creighton W 81-79
|1,341
|5
|Purdue (6-0)Big Ten
|19
|vs Duke W 75-56
|1,307 (8)
|6
|Baylor (5-1)Big 12
|1
|vs McNeese State W 89-60
|1,111
|7
|Creighton (6-1)Big East
|3
|vs Arizona L 81-79
|1,100
|8
|UConn (8-0)Big East
|12
|vs Iowa State W 71-53
|1,099
|9
|Kansas (6-1)Big 12
|6
|vs Tennessee L 64-50
|990
|10
|Indiana (6-0)Big Ten
|1
|vs Jackson State W 90-51
|938
|11
|Arkansas (5-1)Southeastern
|2
|vs San Diego State W 78-74
|860
|11
|Alabama (6-1)Southeastern
|7
|vs North Carolina W 103-101
|860
|13
|Tennessee (5-1)Southeastern
|9
|vs Kansas W 64-50
|848
|14
|Gonzaga (5-2)West Coast
|8
|vs Xavier W 88-84
|845
|15
|Auburn (7-0)Southeastern
|2
|vs Saint Louis W 65-60
|733
|16
|Illinois (5-1)Big Ten
|–
|vs Lindenwood W 92-59
|643
|17
|Duke (6-2)Atlantic Coast
|9
|vs Purdue L 75-56
|614
|18
|North Carolina (5-2)Atlantic Coast
|17
|vs Alabama L 103-101
|541
|19
|Kentucky (4-2)Southeastern
|4
|vs North Florida W 96-56
|472
|20
|Michigan State (5-2)Big Ten
|8
|vs Portland W 78-77
|469
|21
|UCLA (5-2)Pacific 12
|2
|vs Bellarmine W 81-60
|346
|22
|Maryland (6-0)Big Ten
|1
|vs Coppin State W 95-79
|282
|23
|Iowa State (5-1)Big 12
|–
|vs UConn L 71-53
|198
|24
|San Diego State (4-2)Mountain West
|7
|vs Arkansas L 78-74
|189
|25
|Ohio State (5-1)Big Ten
|–
|vs Texas Tech W 80-73
|108
Others receiving votes:
TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6, UNLV 6, Arizona State 6, Miami (FL) 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1, St. John’s 1, Virginia Tech 1