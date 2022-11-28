MSUCollege Sports

Michigan State plummets in Week 4 AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

Week 3 of the 2022-23 college basketball season is in the books and to say there were some interesting results in the AP College Basketball Top 25 would be a severe understatement. No. 1 North Carolina lost two games during the week, and their new ranking reflects exactly how they are playing right now. On the other hand, Arizona and Purdue stormed all the way up to No. 4 and No. 5. As far as Michigan State goes, they plummeted in the rankings after suffering a loss and only defeating Portland by one point on Sunday night. Here is the latest poll.

Here is the full AP College Basketball Top 25 poll for Week 4. As you can see, Michigan State dropped all the way down to No. 20.

RANKTEAMTRENDTHIS WEEKPOINTS
1Houston (6-0)American Athletic1vs Kent State W 49-441,534 (45)
2Texas (5-0)Big 122vs Texas Rio Grande Valley W 91-541,467 (8)
3Virginia (5-0)Atlantic Coast2vs Maryland-Eastern Shore W 72-451,408 (2)
4Arizona (6-0)Pacific 1210vs Creighton W 81-791,341
5Purdue (6-0)Big Ten19vs Duke W 75-561,307 (8)
6Baylor (5-1)Big 121vs McNeese State W 89-601,111
7Creighton (6-1)Big East3vs Arizona L 81-791,100
8UConn (8-0)Big East12vs Iowa State W 71-531,099
9Kansas (6-1)Big 126vs Tennessee L 64-50990
10Indiana (6-0)Big Ten1vs Jackson State W 90-51938
11Arkansas (5-1)Southeastern2vs San Diego State W 78-74860
11Alabama (6-1)Southeastern7vs North Carolina W 103-101860
13Tennessee (5-1)Southeastern9vs Kansas W 64-50848
14Gonzaga (5-2)West Coast8vs Xavier W 88-84845
15Auburn (7-0)Southeastern2vs Saint Louis W 65-60733
16Illinois (5-1)Big Tenvs Lindenwood W 92-59643
17Duke (6-2)Atlantic Coast9vs Purdue L 75-56614
18North Carolina (5-2)Atlantic Coast17vs Alabama L 103-101541
19Kentucky (4-2)Southeastern4vs North Florida W 96-56472
20Michigan State (5-2)Big Ten8vs Portland W 78-77469
21UCLA (5-2)Pacific 122vs Bellarmine W 81-60346
22Maryland (6-0)Big Ten1vs Coppin State W 95-79282
23Iowa State (5-1)Big 12vs UConn L 71-53198
24San Diego State (4-2)Mountain West7vs Arkansas L 78-74189
25Ohio State (5-1)Big Tenvs Texas Tech W 80-73108

Others receiving votes:

Featured Videos

TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6, UNLV 6, Arizona State 6, Miami (FL) 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1, St. John’s 1, Virginia Tech 1

