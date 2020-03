As we inch closer towards the 2020 Men’s College Basketball Tournament, Michigan State and Michigan seem to be going in opposite directions.

In the latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll, the Spartans made a big climb while the Wolverines almost dropped completely out of the rankings.

Michigan State comes in at No. 16 (up from No. 24) in the latest poll while Michigan is currently No. 25 (down from No. 19).

