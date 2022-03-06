Michigan State to be without key player for Big Ten finale vs. Maryland

Earlier today, Michigan had to take on Ohio State without a key player as Hunter Dickinson was forced to sit out the Wolverines finale as he was dealing with a stomach bug.
Despite being without Dickinson, Michigan was able to defeat the Buckeyes in a win that likely guarantees them a spot in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Now, Michigan State will also have to play short-handed as they will be without A.J. Hoggard on Sunday against Maryland.
Nation, do you think the Spartans will defeat Maryland as they prep for the Big Ten Tournament?
Dr. Izzo also says he hopes Hoggard's strep throat/tonsilitis does not turn into mononucleosis.
FYI, the Walker-Christie-Brown-Hauser-Bingham lineup also started MSU's 65-63 win at Maryland on Feb. 1.
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 6, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings