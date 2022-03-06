in MSU

Michigan State to be without key player for Big Ten finale vs. Maryland

Earlier today, Michigan had to take on Ohio State without a key player as Hunter Dickinson was forced to sit out the Wolverines finale as he was dealing with a stomach bug.

Despite being without Dickinson, Michigan was able to defeat the Buckeyes in a win that likely guarantees them a spot in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Now, Michigan State will also have to play short-handed as they will be without A.J. Hoggard on Sunday against Maryland.

Nation, do you think the Spartans will defeat Maryland as they prep for the Big Ten Tournament?

