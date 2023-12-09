Michigan State’s Jonathan Smith announces ‘Dream Team’ coaching staff

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

The Michigan State Spartans, following the firing of Mel Tucker, have embarked on a new era under the leadership of former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith. Smith has now unveiled his ‘Dream Team' coaching staff, a group of seasoned professionals and experts in their respective fields, poised to steer the Spartans into a promising future. This dynamic team comprises individuals with rich backgrounds in both college and NFL coaching.

The ‘Dream Team' Coaching Staff

  • Blue Adams: Secondary Coach – Brings 15 years of experience from college and NFL levels, including the last five seasons at Oregon State.
  • Keith Bhonapha: Assistant Head Coach and Running Backs Coach – A veteran with over 20 years of coaching experience.
  • Brian Lindgren: Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach – Partnered with Smith at Oregon State for six seasons.
  • Jim Michalczik: Offensive Line and Run Game Coach – Known for leading 17 teams to bowl games.
  • Legi Suiaunoa: Defensive Line Coach – Part of Smith’s defensive staff at Oregon State for six seasons.
  • Brian Wozniak: Wide Receiver Coach – Brings Big Ten experience from his playing days at Wisconsin.
  • Dan Van De Riet: Chief of Staff – Continues his collaboration with Smith from Oregon State to Michigan State.
  • Mike McDonald: Strength and Conditioning Coach – A seasoned professional with bowl game accolades.
  • Cole Moore: General Manager – Brings postseason experience, including the 2022 Las Vegas Bowl, and will oversee roster management and recruiting strategies.
  • Michael Doctor: Director of Recruiting and Player Relations – Formerly held key roles in recruiting at Oregon State.
  • Austin Darmond: Director of Recruiting Communications – Previously Assistant Director for Recruiting at Oregon State.
TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Experienced Leadership: The staff brings a combined wealth of experience from both college and professional levels, ensuring a well-rounded and informed approach to coaching.
  2. Focus on Development: With several staff members having significant experience in leading teams to bowl games, there’s a clear emphasis on developing winning strategies and player development.
  3. Recruitment and Management: The appointment of specialized roles in recruiting and roster management, such as Cole Moore and Michael Doctor, signifies a strategic approach to building and maintaining a competitive team.

Bottom Line

Jonathan Smith's ‘Dream Team' coaching staff for Michigan State represents a significant step forward in revitalizing the Spartans' football program. The blend of experience, expertise, and a clear focus on player development and recruitment strategy positions Michigan State favorably for future success. This team not only brings a wealth of knowledge and experience but also embodies a fresh, strategic vision for the Spartans, promising an exciting new chapter in Michigan State football.

