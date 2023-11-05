Michigan vs. Penn State point spread: Wolverines open as road favorite

The Michigan Wolverines have not yet faced a solid opponent in 2023, but that will all change this coming Saturday when they travel to Happy Valley to take on a Penn State team that has only lost one game all season long. The opening point spread for the crucial matchup has been released, and the Wolverines have opened as a favorite to beat the Nittany Lions on their home field.

What is the Michigan vs. Penn State Point Spread?

DraftKings has released the opening point spread for next Saturday's game between Michigan Football and Penn State and the Wolverines are currently listed as a 7-point favorite over the Nittany Lions.

Why it Matters

Next Saturday's game is a HUGE one for both teams in terms of staying in the hunt for the Big Ten East crown. As it stands, Michigan and Ohio State are currently tied at the top of the standings with 6-0 records, while PSU sits at 5-1 with their only loss coming to the Buckeyes. In the scenario where Penn State defeats Michigan, Michigan triumphs over Ohio State, and all three teams conclude their seasons with an 11-1 record, the East Division tiebreaker hinges on the performance of the Big Ten West Division.

To resolve this three-way division deadlock, the Big Ten would assess the collective conference records of these teams' West Division adversaries. As of this weekend's matchups, the Lions have taken the lead in the tiebreaker race.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan Favored: The Michigan Wolverines are entering a crucial matchup against Penn State as a 7-point favorite, according to the opening point spread released by DraftKings. Big Ten East Standings: The game holds significant importance for both Michigan and Penn State in their pursuit of the Big Ten East crown. Currently, Michigan and Ohio State share the top spot with unblemished 6-0 records, while Penn State trails with a 5-1 record, with their sole loss to Ohio State. East Division Tiebreaker: In a scenario where Penn State defeats Michigan, Michigan bests Ohio State, and all three teams finish with an 11-1 record, the East Division tiebreaker hinges on the performance of the Big Ten West Division. The collective conference records of these teams' West Division opponents will be evaluated to break the three-way division deadlock. Presently, Penn State holds the lead in this crucial tiebreaker race, making the game against Michigan even more significant.

Bottom Line: Beat Penn State!

The opening point spread designates Michigan as the favorite in the upcoming showdown against Penn State, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle with Big Ten East championship implications. With the top teams in the division all vying for the title, this game has the potential to reshape the playoff landscape, and the tiebreaker dynamics involving the Big Ten West Division add an extra layer of intrigue to an already pivotal matchup.