J.J. McCarthy comments on passing Tom Brady in Michigan Football record book

Tom Brady, now widely regarded as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) in the world of football, had humble beginnings at Michigan. Heading into Saturday's game between Michigan and Purdue, Brady was No. 9 on the Wolverines' all-time passing yards list. Fast forward one day, and Brady now occupies the tenth spot on that list, due to the remarkable performance of Michigan's current starting QB, J.J. McCarthy.

Why it Matters: A Historic Passing of the Torch

In a significant moment for Michigan football, McCarthy has ascended the record books, surpassing Brady on the list of most passing yards in the history of the Wolverines' football program.

What Did J.J. McCarthy Vs. Purdue

During the Wolverines' dominant 41-13 win over Purdue, though he did not have his best performance, McCarthy completed 24-of-37 passes for 335 yards. With that performance, he jumped Tom Brady on the Wolverines' all-time passing list.

What Did McCarthy Say About Passing Tom Brady?

After the game, McCarthy was asked about what it meant to him to surpass a legendary figure like Tom Brady in Michigan's football history. He responded with humility and respect.

“Obviously it feels great, but that's just milestones that you collect along the way of just working as hard as you can every day,” McCarthy said. “Trying to get one percent better every day, and all credit goes to Tom and all the others that wore the winged helmet before me. Just being able to look up to those guys and follow in their shoes has been tremendous.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy surpassed Tom Brady's record for passing yards in a recent game. McCarthy expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the legacy of those who came before him. This achievement signifies the passing of the torch in Michigan football history.

Bottom Line: A Humble Success

Records are meant to be broken, and legends are meant to be surpassed. J.J. McCarthy's accomplishment in passing Tom Brady's record is a testament to the dedication and hard work that athletes put into their craft. It's not just about individual achievement but about paying homage to those who laid the foundation. McCarthy's humility and gratitude in acknowledging the greatness of his predecessors are qualities that resonate beyond the football field.

If McCarthy wants to move up to No. 1 on the list, he will have to return to Michigan for his senior season as Chad Henne currently leads the way with 9,715 career passing yards.