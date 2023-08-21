Michigan Wolverines Three Biggest Games in 2023

The Michigan Wolverines season will begin in 12 days when they take on the East Carolina Pirates. Some teams will start their season this coming Saturday, with the most significant game being Notre Dame against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. The Wolverines have a lot of expectations entering the 2023 season; they start the season as the number two-ranked team in the country. So, what games should be circled on the Calendar as the year's biggest games? Two shouldn’t surprise you, but the third one might.

Michigan Wolverines 2023 Three Biggest Games

Number One: Michigan @ Penn State 11/11/2023

The Penn State Nittany Lions are a formidable opponent for the Michigan Wolverines and may be the first real test they face in 2023 as they have to go Penn State this season. This matchup often impacts Big Ten divisional standings and can impact the teams' postseason aspirations. Penn State's explosive offense and competitive defense make them a team to watch, and a victory here would showcase Michigan's ability to go toe-to-toe with top-tier conference opponents. Michigan against Penn State all-time is 16-10, outscoring them 657-556; when the Wolverine play at Penn State, they are 7-6 lifetime, with the most recent win back in 2021.

Number Two: Michigan vs. Ohio State (The Game) 11/25/2023

The annual rivalry game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes is always a highlight of the college football season. Known simply as “The Game,” this matchup is one of the most intense and storied rivalries in sports. The outcome of this game can often determine the fate of the Big Ten East division and potentially impact the College Football Playoff picture. Michigan has dominated Ohio State for the past two seasons, beating them 42-27 in 2021 and 45-23 in 2022.

Number Three: Michigan @ Maryland 11/18/2023

Maryland sneaks in as one of the biggest games this season because it’s squeezed right between Penn State and Ohio State, which the Wolverines could struggle in to start with the big game hangover and looking ahead to the big game the following weekend, there is a chance to overlook the Terrapins. Last season Michigan had a big break between their matchups with Penn State and Ohio State; now, they have this game sandwiched between them. Last season Michigan also struggled with Maryland, beating them 34-27 in Week four of the season on September 24th, don’t overlook this game; it could be a big one leading up to The Game.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan will start its 2021 season in 12 days. The three Biggest Games for Michigan are Penn State, Ohio State, and Maryland.

Bottom Line: Michigan Wolverines Poised for Big 2023

This Michigan Wolverines team is one of the most stacked teams Jim Harbaugh has had during his tenure, and each of these games holds its own significance in the Wolverines' season, with potential playoff implications and conference standings at stake. As the 2023 season unfolds, fans will eagerly watch how Michigan performs in these critical matchups as they look to return to the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive year.