Michigan’s Isaiah Livers releases statement regarding NBA decision

This is one of the decisions we have been waiting for and we now have an answer.

According to Michigan Junior forward Isaiah Livers, he has made the decision to test the NBA waters, though he will still be eligible to return to the Wolverines.

“Following the cancellation of the season, my family and our coaching staff have had several discussions on my future as a basketball player,” Livers said via a press release. “After much reflection and prayer, I have decided to enter my name into the 2020 NBA Draft and start the full evaluation process. The University of Michigan has done so much for me and helped me get to a position where I might be able to reach my goal of playing professional basketball. While this is only the start of the evaluation, I have appreciated your encouragement and will continue to need it as this process moves on.”

Note: Despite Justin Rose reporting that Livers will not hire an agent, there are conflicting reports saying he will hire an agent but would still be eligible to return to Michigan.

Former Mr. Basketball @isaiah__02 going to test the NBA waters. Won't hire agent, could return to Michigan. pic.twitter.com/muGlRRyYct — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) March 30, 2020

Apologies, will hire an agent, still eligible to return to UM. — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) March 30, 2020

Livers, along with Zavier Simpson, led the Wolverines in scoring this past season.