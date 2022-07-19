Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is currently preparing his football team to defend their Big Ten Championship in the upcoming college football season but he also has his mind on something that is even more important to him. Human life.

Harbaugh has never been one to shy away from saying exactly how he feels about something, even if it is a hot political topic and that includes his beliefs about abortion.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh: ‘Have the courage to let the unborn be born’

On Sunday, during the Plymouth Right to Life event at the Inn at St. John’s, Harbaugh shared his strong beliefs about abortion.

“In God’s plan, each unborn human truly has a future filled with potential, talent, dreams and love,” Harbaugh said. “I have living proof in my family, my children, and the many thousands that I’ve coached that the unborn are amazing gifts from God to make this world a better place. To me, the right choice is to have the courage to let the unborn be born.”

“I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born,” Harbaugh said, according to the Detroit Catholic. “I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drives these beliefs in me.”

“During halftime of a game, talking with the players, I say they are here because they have chosen to be here,” Jim Harbaugh said according to the publication. “If someone believes in what they stand for, they are choosing to stand for that position, and what kind of person are you if you don’t fight tooth and nail for what you stand for? You get to change hearts by fighting for what you stand for.”

Harbaugh said that his beliefs about abortion were shaped by his parents.

“Passions can make the process messy, but when combined with respect, it ultimately produces the best outcomes,” Harbaugh said continued “This process has been passionate and messy, but I have faith in the American people to ultimately develop the right policies and laws for all lives involved. I recognize one’s personal thinking regarding morality of a particular action may differ from their thinking on whether government should make that action illegal. There are many things one may hold to be immoral, but the government appropriately allows because of some greater good or personal or constitutional right.”

“Ultimately, I don’t believe that is the case with abortion,” Harbaugh continued. “Yes, there are conflicts between the legitimate rights of the mother and the rights of the unborn child. One resolution might involve incredible hardship for the mother, family and society. Another results in the death of an unborn person.”

Neither outcome is good, Harbaugh said, but between the two, the life of the unborn person must win out.

One thing is for certain, Jim Harbaugh is strong in his convictions and he has no fear about making those convictions known.

