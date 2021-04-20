Michigan’s Juwan Howard reaches out to high scoring transfer option

Sharing is caring!

Prior to the 2020-21 season, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard went out and signed a pair of transfers who ended up paying off big time. Those transfers were PG Mike Smith and SG Chaundee Brown.

Now, according to a report from 247Sports, Howard is at it again as he has reached out to Coastal Carolina star scorer, DeVante Jones.

According to 247Sports’ Dushawn London, Coastal Carolina star DeVante Jones has heard from the Wolverines since entering the NCAA Transfer Portal this morning. Per London, Texas, TCU, Oklahoma State, Memphis, Georgia, Texas Tech, St. Johns, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech are among other teams to have already reached out.

This past season, Jones averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game for the Chanticleers. Over the course of three seasons with Coastal Carolina, the New Orleans native has averaged 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game, earning the Sun Belt freshman of the year award in 2019, All-Sun Belt second team honors in 2020 and the league’s player of the year award in 2021.

If you have not seen Jones play, here are some of his highlights.

