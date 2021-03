Sharing is caring!

On Sunday, Juwan Howard and his Michigan Wolverines absolutely obliterated Florida State in a Sweet 16 matchup to move on to the Elite 8.

We now know that Michigan will square off against No. 11 UCLA on Tuesday night with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

The Bruins advanced by shocking No. 2 Alabama in overtime in their Sweet 16 matchup.

Stay tuned to find out exact what time the game will be played between the Wolverines and Bruins.