Miguel Cabrera accidentally tosses Matt Manning’s first strikeout ball into stands

On Thursday night, Detroit Tigers No. 3 prospect Matt Manning made his Major League Baseball debut against the Los Angeles Angels.

During the first inning of the game, Manning picked up his first career strikeout but his teammate Miguel Cabrera accidentally tossed the ball into the stands.

Following Miggy tossing the ball into the stands, he got an earful from his teammates and manager AJ Hinch, who told him he needed to do whatever he needed to do to get the ball back for Manning.

Though there is no report on exactly how Miggy got the ball back, he did.

“We’ll just make sure we do the same thing with his 500th homer and 3,000 hit and see how he feels about it,” said A.J. Hinch.

“I told Miggy he’d have to give the fan whatever the fan wanted: Signed bat, signed ball, signed jersey, whatever,” Hinch said. “I’m not sure what they did for him, but retrieving the ball was a big deal for Matt.”

“In the world of Miggy being Miggy, I think he kind of lost (track),” Hinch said. “I think Miggy had forgotten this was going to be first strikeout.”

Who knows, maybe Miggy was too busy giving players on the Angels cup checks!