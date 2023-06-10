Miguel Cabrera does the ‘Nae Nae’ after ripping double on his own bobblehead day [Video]

Today is Miguel Cabrera bobblehead day at Comerica Park, and Miggy made the best of it by ripping the 613th double of his illustrious Major League Baseball career. As you will see in the videos below, Cabrera decided to have a little bit of fun when he arrived at second base. Though Miggy is having a tough final season with the Tigers, you cannot say that he is not enjoying himself on the field.

Miguel Cabrera does the ‘Nae Nae' after ripping double on his own bobblehead day

First, watch as Miggy rips a double, that probably would be a triple by anyone else in baseball, against the Diamondbacks.

3,109 hits para Miguel Cabrera.



1,137 XBH, lugar 16 en la historia de MLB.



613 dobles, 14to todos los tiempos.#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/TSnP3ZyUj5 — Francisco Juárez ⚾ (@iamfrankjuarez) June 10, 2023

As you can see in the video below, Cabrera did the “Nae Nae” after getting to second base.

Miggy Nae Nae pic.twitter.com/COeFLo3exK — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) June 10, 2023

Bottom Line: Having fun

Despite the struggles that both Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers have faced in his final season, the veteran designated hitter continues to exhibit moments that highlight his enduring joy for the game of baseball. Amidst the challenges and frustrations, Cabrera's infectious smile, playful antics with teammates, and unwavering passion serve as reminders that even in difficult times, he still finds immense pleasure in stepping onto the diamond. Cabrera's love for the game continues to shine through, inspiring both his teammates and fans alike.