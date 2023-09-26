Miguel Cabrera: The Triple Crown and the Making of a Tigers Legend

When it comes to the Detroit Tigers, a few big names come to mind; Ty Cobb, Al Kaline, Hank Greenberg, and Miguel Cabrera who is entering the final week of his major league career. In 2012 Cabrera etched his name in Tigers history doing something that hasn’t been done in almost half a century. He achieved what many considered an unattainable feat in modern era of baseball, the Triple Crown.

Miguel Cabrera’s Triple Crown Achievement

The Triple Crown in baseball is a rare and prestigious achievement. The Triple Crowns includes leading the league in three statistical categories: batting average, home runs, and RBI all in the same season. For the longest time, it seemed like it was nearly impossible to achieve this feat, but in 2012 Cabrera made it a reality.

Cabrera’s remarkable season saw him finish with a .330 batting average, 44 home runs, and 139 RBI. Cabrera was the first player since Carl Yastrzemski to win the Triple Crown which Yastrzemski won in 1967. It was a moment that Tigers fans, and baseball fans will never forget.

Miguel Cabrera’s Impact on the Detroit Tigers

Cabrera’s Triple Crown achievement revitalized the Detroit Tigers franchise and brought a sense of pride and hope to the city. The Tigers hadn’t won a World Series since 1984 and Cabrera’s historic season helped propel the Tigers to a World Series appearance in 2012.

Cabrera wasn’t only a slugger but he was a complete hitter with a remarkable ability to make contact and hit for power. His consistence at the plate made him the heart and soul of the Tigers’ lineup for years. He wasn’t just a one-season wonder; Cabrera continued to be one of the most feared hitters in all of baseball winning consecutive batting titles in 2011, 2012, and 2013 and he earned multiple MVP awards winning in 2012 and 2013.

Miguel Cabrera – A Beloved Figure in Detroit Sports

Cabrera’s impact extended far beyond the diamond. He became a beloved figure in all of Detroit sports, known for his work ethic, humility, and dedication to the entire community. His passions for the game and his team was evident every time he crossed that line onto the field. Comerica Park was filled with fans, proudly wearing Cabrera’s jersey, and cheered him on as he chased milestones and records.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Miguel Cabrera is entering his final week in the MLB as he will retire at the end of the season. Miguel Cabrera won the Triple Crown in 2012. Miguel Cabrera won three batting titles and two MVP awards during his time with the Detroit Tigers.

Bottom Line: Miguel Cabrera will always be a Detroit Legend

Although Miguel Cabrera never won a World Series title with the Detroit Tigers, he made them a force in the 2010’s making the playoffs four consecutive seasons in 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014; he also led them to three Championship Series in 2011, 2012, and 2013 and made it to the World Series in 2012. Cabrera did win a World Series in 2003 when he was with the Florida Marlins, and they swept the New York Yankees 4-0. Cabrera will finish with over 3,000 hits, over 600 doubles, over 500 home runs, and over 1,800 RBI.

In the heart of Detroit, Miguel Cabrera became a legend, not just for his numbers but for the impact he had on the community and the enduring memories he created on the baseball field. His legacy as a Tigers legend is secure, and in five years he should be hearing his name for a call to Cooperstown. Cabrera’s story will continue to inspire generations of baseball fans for years to come.