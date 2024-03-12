Search

W.G. Brady

Minnesota Vikings Agree to One-Year Deal with QB Sam Darnold

NFL News Reports

Sam Darnold is heading to the Minnesota Vikings

In the wake of Kirk Cousins‘ departure to the Atlanta Falcons, the Minnesota Vikings have swiftly secured a new quarterback. On Monday, it was reported that the Vikings have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with Sam Darnold. Cousins, the now-former Vikings quarterback, recently signed a lucrative 4-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons, leaving a significant void in the Minnesota lineup.

Darnold’s Role in Question

While Darnold’s arrival in Minnesota fills the immediate gap left by Cousins, the Vikings’ plans for their quarterback position remain open-ended. It is still unclear whether Darnold will be the Week 1 starter for the Vikings in the 2024 NFL season. Given Darnold’s mixed performances in the past with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers, and a recent stint with the San Francisco 49ers, the Vikings may be considering additional options.

Looking Ahead to the Draft

Speculation is mounting that the Vikings could use their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to select a quarterback. This move would signal a long-term strategy for the team, potentially setting up a competitive environment for Darnold and providing the Vikings with a future prospect at the quarterback position.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Minnesota Vikings have quickly filled the void left by Kirk Cousins by agreeing to terms with quarterback Sam Darnold.
  2. Darnold’s role as the Vikings’ Week 1 starter for the 2024 season remains uncertain, with the possibility of the team selecting a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft.
  3. The Vikings’ decision to sign Darnold reflects a swift response to Cousins’ departure, but their long-term strategy at quarterback is still taking shape.

The Bottom Line

The agreement with Sam Darnold represents a swift response by the Minnesota Vikings to the departure of Kirk Cousins. However, with the possibility of drafting a quarterback in the first round, Darnold’s role as the definitive starter is yet to be confirmed. As the 2024 season approaches, all eyes will be on the Vikings’ quarterback situation and how Darnold fits into their plans.

