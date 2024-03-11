Kirk Cousins agrees to contract with Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins agrees to contract and it is NOT with the Vikings

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly secured their franchise quarterback, agreeing to terms on a four-year deal with former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney, confirmed the agreement on Monday, revealing that the deal is worth $180 million with $100 million guaranteed, averaging $45 million per season.

Vikings’ Farewell to Cousins

In response to Cousins’ departure, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah expressed gratitude for Cousins’ contributions to the team over the past six seasons. Adofo-Mensah acknowledged Cousins’ leadership and impact on the Minneapolis-St. Paul community, noting that the Vikings were unable to reach a contract agreement that aligned with both parties’ short- and long-term visions.

“After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short- and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. “Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons. We wish him, his wife, Julie, and their children all the best. Our approach heading into free agency always included layers of contingencies regarding the quarterback position. We are moving forward with plans that allow us to continue building a roster that can compete for a championship.”

Falcons’ Quarterback Solution

For the Falcons, signing Cousins addresses a huge need for a reliable starting quarterback. Cousins brings experience and leadership to the Falcons’ offense, providing stability and a proven track record of performance. His addition could significantly impact the Falcons’ offensive capabilities and overall competitiveness in the league.

Looking Ahead

As Cousins joins the Falcons, both teams are poised to move forward with their respective plans for the future. The Vikings will continue to build their roster with an eye toward championship contention, while the Falcons will look to Cousins to lead their offense and elevate their performance on the field.