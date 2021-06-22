Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot four times

Sharing is caring!

According to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Minnesota Vikings rookie DT Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting his aunt in Washington DC. Rosenhaus said that Twyman has superficial exit wounds and he is expected to make a full recovery.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” said his agent Drew Rosenhaus. “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK – that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery.”

Twyman was selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vikings have been apprised of the situation with Jaylen Twyman, who was in a car when he was shot. There were superficial, exit wounds, Drew Rosenhaus said. Twyman does not need surgery. Xrays were negative. The anticipation is he will make a full recovery. https://t.co/6UjwkRV1bY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2021