Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot four times

by

Sharing is caring!

According to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Minnesota Vikings rookie DT Jaylen Twyman was shot four times while visiting his aunt in Washington DC. Rosenhaus said that Twyman has superficial exit wounds and he is expected to make a full recovery.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” said his agent Drew Rosenhaus. “In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK – that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery.”

Twyman was selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.