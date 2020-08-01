MLB announces Detroit Tigers-St. Louis Cardinals series shift after COVID-19 tests

After the latest round of tests by Major League Baseball for the COVID-19 virus, the St. Louis Cardinals discovered that an additional four positive cases were found in their 58-person traveling party, including three unidentified players.

And to that end, the League has announced a schedule shakeup in the Detroit Tigers upcoming series against the Cardinals.

Both teams will be the “home” team for two games each.

BONUS CONTENT: ROB MANFRED FLOATS POSSIBLE SEASON SHUTDOWN IF COVID-19 PROTOCOLS AREN’T FOLLOWED

We’ve just gotten baseball back, but could it be taken away just as fast?

According to a report, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has told the players association that a shutdown is possible if the sport isn’t able to better manage the COVID-19 spread.

BREAKING: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn’t do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season, sources tell ESPN. Story at ESPN: https://t.co/o0OL7JzowN — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2020

Broadcasts have captured players not following protocols, which included the prohibition of spitting, high fives, and mask wearing. One unnamed MLB official stated that there were also poor choices being made off the field: “There are some bad decisions being made.”

Several teams have had to postpone games due to outbreaks. The Miami Marlins have had 21 members of the organization test positive, while handfuls of players and staff from other teams have also prompted delays.

Out of the 11,895 tests through yesterday, there were 29 positive cases.

Manfred has the power to shut down the season as Commissioner, and it sounds like that’s a possibility if the coronavirus situation isn’t better handled.